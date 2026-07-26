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Appliances Got Scarce and Expensive
This morning I spent a long time looking for equipment for the snail/shell tank - in essence finding out what is available at a good price point (preowned but still reliable). It was a failure, however, as they were selling everything as large sets, not standalone pieces. Some items were overused, both heaters and filters. Winter is coming in a few months (we're just 6 days away from August) and these creatures are accustomed to tropical conditions. Electric items (appliances) have gotten a lot more expensive and less reliable. █
Image source: Sand and shells