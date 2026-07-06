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Games: DXVK, Ridiculous Space Battles, Rolisteam, and More
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GamingOnLinux ☛ DXVK 3.0.1 brings more bug fixes for Windows games on Linux / SteamOS | GamingOnLinux
The Direct 3D 8, 9, 10 and 11 to Vulkan layer DXVK has a new bug fix release out, sorting out some issues since the big recent 3.0.
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Positech Games ☛ New battle video from Ridiculous Space Battles
I have actually still been working on my game all this time, but have been a bit distracted with some technical stuff, and life diversions, and also not feeling there was much of a visual change to show off, but enough is enough, and I thought I’d just quickly throw together a short 2 minute campaign battle video to show you the current state of the game.
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Rolisteam v1.10 is out!
After a long development cycle, we are thrilled to announce the official release of Rolisteam v1.10. This version brings a wave of brand-new tools for Game Masters, a major technical overhaul of the whole project, and a much healthier codebase for the years to come.
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Boiling Steam ☛ Huntdown: Overtime - Review
Ok now this is a sequel to Huntdown, that I already had in my library but barely played before. I guess I have to start with the sequel! Huntdown overtime puts you in the shoes or some kind of super bionic cop, who’s been resurrected to fight crime and kill bad guys. Any resemblance to Robocop or other 80s movies is NOT a coincidence, the game is constantly making references to 80s era.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Fill your Steam library without spending a single dime — scratch your shopping itch with the Steam Summer Sale Simulator
This website lets you "buy" all the Steam games you want without spending anything at all. It was primarily made for the dopamine hit, but the Achievements page is quite engaging, too.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Germany's massive 60,000-game preservation project collapses after €1.5 million funding dries up — world's largest game archive was entirely publicly available, now abandoned just as Sony kills physical media
A German effort to assemble the world's largest publicly accessible video game archive is being wound down after roughly €1.5 million in public funding expired.