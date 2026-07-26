Proxmox, Home lab, Mini PC and Many More

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Anyone building a homelab today has more choices than ever. A few years ago, Unraid was often the first recommendation for anyone who wanted to store files and run Plex. It made home servers approachable, especially for users who did not want to learn enterprise virtualization. Fluid logo

The conversation has shifted, and new homelab projects increasingly begin with Proxmox VE, and many existing Unraid users are migrating their workloads after hardware upgrades or major rebuilds. Community discussions now focus less on which platform is easier to install and more on which platform offers greater flexibility as a home lab grows, and many enthusiasts want a platform that resembles what they might encounter in a data center while remaining practical for home use.