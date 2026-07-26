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In Some Sense, GNU/Linux Already Measured at 20% in Sweden
Sweden is a relatively rich country and schools there sometimes use Chromebooks. That may help explain why usage of ChromeOS has long been high there. This past year 'proper' GNU/Linux has also gained a foothold in Sweden and this suggests that Sweden is a country to keep an eye on. statCounter's latest figures show the combination of GNU/Linux and ChromeOS somewhere very near to 20%. █
Image source: (Dark-Green) Sweden. (Light-Green) The rest of the European Union (EU). (Dark-gray) The rest of Europe. (Light-gray) The surrounding region.