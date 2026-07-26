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Coming seven weeks after LibreOffice 26.2.4, the LibreOffice 26.2.5 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

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In Some Sense, GNU/Linux Already Measured at 20% in Sweden

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2026



Sweden is a relatively rich country and schools there sometimes use Chromebooks. That may help explain why usage of ChromeOS has long been high there. This past year 'proper' GNU/Linux has also gained a foothold in Sweden and this suggests that Sweden is a country to keep an eye on. statCounter's latest figures show the combination of GNU/Linux and ChromeOS somewhere very near to 20%. █

Image source: (Dark-Green) Sweden. (Light-Green) The rest of the European Union (EU). (Dark-gray) The rest of Europe. (Light-gray) The surrounding region.