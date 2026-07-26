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Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 Officially Released for Supported Linux Phones and Tablets

Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 is the second major update based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, introducing an updated browser engine for the Morph Browser app based on Chromium 134, which improves compatibility with today’s websites, along with an installer for Widevine for playing DRM-protected content.

LibreOffice 26.2.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 20 Bug Fixes

Coming seven weeks after LibreOffice 26.2.4, the LibreOffice 26.2.5 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

LinuxGizmos.com

RealSense D585 Pro combines stereo vision, dual IR projectors, and edge processing

The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera built around the company’s new Gen 5 vision processor. It combines a 120 × 100-degree field of view, global-shutter sensors, dual infrared projectors, an integrated IMU, and on-device processing for robotics and industrial-vision systems.

news

Ubuntu LTS is the best Proxmox LXC base, even though Debian seems like the obvious choice

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2026,
updated Jul 26, 2026

Proxmox

Quoting: Ubuntu LTS is the best Proxmox LXC base, even though Debian seems like the obvious choice —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

If you spin up a container in Proxmox and go looking for the "right" base distro, there's many a home lab enthusiast that will point you straight towards Debian, and it's a reasonable answer. It's what Proxmox VE is built on, so it'd be reasonable to expect it to be the best option for running your LXCs, and while Debian containers can absolutely get the job done with their own set of pros, Ubuntu LTS is continually what I reach for when spinning up new LXCs. For services pulled from repos or one-line install scripts that are becoming increasingly common, Ubuntu is the base that argues with you the least, and that's exactly what you want out of your Linux containers.

Read On!

Two More:

 
 



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Free Software Makes Complex Setups Affordable and Feasible [original]

  
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