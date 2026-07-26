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Ubuntu LTS is the best Proxmox LXC base, even though Debian seems like the obvious choice
Quoting: Ubuntu LTS is the best Proxmox LXC base, even though Debian seems like the obvious choice —
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If you spin up a container in Proxmox and go looking for the "right" base distro, there's many a home lab enthusiast that will point you straight towards Debian, and it's a reasonable answer. It's what Proxmox VE is built on, so it'd be reasonable to expect it to be the best option for running your LXCs, and while Debian containers can absolutely get the job done with their own set of pros, Ubuntu LTS is continually what I reach for when spinning up new LXCs. For services pulled from repos or one-line install scripts that are becoming increasingly common, Ubuntu is the base that argues with you the least, and that's exactly what you want out of your Linux containers.
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I added cheap offsite backups to my Proxmox home lab with S3 buckets and stopped accidents from claiming my LXCs and VMs
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During my early home labbing days, I learned quite a few lessons that stuck with me throughout my tinkering journey. Creating scheduled backups is one of the most important ones, and my very first data loss event was so painful that I immediately repurposed an old system as a DIY NAS. But as my home lab and tinkering projects evolved, so too did my backup nodes, with my setup eventually culminating in a 3-2-1 snapshot pipeline consisting of two Proxmox Backup Server workstations located hundreds of miles from each other.
That said, I’m also fully aware that such a setup is too overkill and pricey for the home labber, especially with the ongoing RAM apocalypse causing hardware costs to skyrocket. Fortunately, the newer versions of Proxmox Backup Server can send snapshots to S3 buckets, making offsite backups a lot more affordable (and easier to manage).
Steam streaming on Proxmox doesn't require GPU passthrough, and my LXC setup proves it
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I've been wanting to turn my Strix Halo box into a game streaming server for months, and the only thing stopping me was the dread of VFIO GPU passthrough. It's a pain: block the driver, wrangle IOMMU groups, dedicate the entire GPU to one VM, and pray that the next kernel update doesn't break everything. My homelab already runs half a dozen services on Proxmox, and giving up the only GPU in the machine to a single VM just feels wasteful.