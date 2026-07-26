Ubuntu LTS is the best Proxmox LXC base, even though Debian seems like the obvious choice

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During my early home labbing days, I learned quite a few lessons that stuck with me throughout my tinkering journey. Creating scheduled backups is one of the most important ones, and my very first data loss event was so painful that I immediately repurposed an old system as a DIY NAS. But as my home lab and tinkering projects evolved, so too did my backup nodes, with my setup eventually culminating in a 3-2-1 snapshot pipeline consisting of two Proxmox Backup Server workstations located hundreds of miles from each other.

That said, I’m also fully aware that such a setup is too overkill and pricey for the home labber, especially with the ongoing RAM apocalypse causing hardware costs to skyrocket. Fortunately, the newer versions of Proxmox Backup Server can send snapshots to S3 buckets, making offsite backups a lot more affordable (and easier to manage).