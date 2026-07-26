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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Completely Remove & Block Snap Apps in Ubuntu 26.04
Don’t like the snap packages? Here’s the step by step guide shows how to completely remove and block them in Ubuntu 26.04 LTS. Snap is an universal GNU/Linux package format developed by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Find Which Process Is Using a Port in Linux
Find the GNU/Linux process listening on a TCP or UDP port with ss, lsof, fuser, or netstat, then inspect and stop it safely.
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How to Create a KDE Plasma–Style Floating Tray in FunOS
By default, the FunOS JWM tray is positioned directly against the bottom, left, and right edges of the screen. If you prefer a more modern appearance, you can add a small amount of space around the tray so that it appears to float above the desktop.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Ventoy on Fedora 44
Anyone who has spent time in a server room or a home lab knows the drill: you need to reinstall an OS, flash a rescue ISO [...]