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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2026



Quoting: KDE Plasma became the best Linux desktop, but it's terrifying for new users —

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I daily-drive KDE Plasma on CachyOS, and I got here the same way a lot of people did recently: the distro I wanted shipped it by default, and I stopped arguing. Plasma 6 on Wayland is fast, handles hybrid graphics without drama, and looks better out of the box than any Linux desktop I've used, and I've used most of them. Somewhere in the last few years, KDE Plasma quietly became the default answer, from SteamOS's desktop mode to CachyOS on my ROG Ally X to Fedora promoting its KDE edition to equal billing with GNOME.