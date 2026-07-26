news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Insolvency as the New Norm in the United States' Economy
this is vastly worse than then 2008 subprime mortgage crisis
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IBM's CEO Might 'Retire' or 'Step Down' by Christmas
PIP the CEO
New
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IBM Hammers a CoI Into a CoCed Fedora, RIP Fedora?
Also in the "Fedora is dead" dept. today
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Gemini Links 25/07/2026: Zoo, MUD, Literature, EMF Camp, and e-ID
Links for the day
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European Patent Office (EPO) Series: The Solution of No Choice: A Shortlist of One
deployment of the "shortlist of one" by Campinos
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Wife of Dan Williams Has Explained Mental Factors Leading to His Death
"We need to be open and honest about mental health," his wife pleads
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Several New Series Coming Soon
we'll publish 8 series in tandem, in parallel
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Misleading Articles About YouTube and Google Financial Performance
The future of Google is self-serving monopolisation and destruction of the Web
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Microsoft Cannot Survive the Fall of Windows
It has amassed way too much debt
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Links 25/07/2026: Hong Kong Squashing Criticism/Dissent, Mirror Caught Breaking Into Voicemail
Links for the day
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PIPs Are Shrinking IBM and "IBM is Managing Decline, Not Building Growth"
IBM is going down the drain
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IBM is Killing the Fedora Community, Replacing It With LLM Slop From IBM Staff
Krishna buys companies only to gut them. They've all learned this from experience.
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Earlier This Year Dan Williams Prepared for Scenario Where Linus Torvalds Dies
He had only just started a job at NVIDIA
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Links 25/07/2026: Data Breaches Abundant and Attribution Imperiled in the Age of Slop Hype
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 25/07/2026: Poetry and Plaintext Pages
Links for the day
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What is Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.)
In many cases, the acronym became a misnomer
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IBM PIPs Continue Until Morale Improves, Silent or Quiet Firings at IBM Explained
IBM is a dying company
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 24, 2026
IRC logs for Friday, July 24, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
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