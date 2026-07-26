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Release of Brave 1.92
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Mike Rockwell ☛ Brave 1.92 Adds Built-in Containers for Desktop
One of the features I missed from Firefox was containers, though. And now they’re available on Brave.
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Reclaim The Net ☛ Brave 1.92 Adds Built-In Containers for Desktop
Brave shipped Containers this week. Version 1.92 of the browser lets you wall off tabs from one another so that cookies and site data stay locked inside whichever container you opened them in, even when two tabs point at the same website.