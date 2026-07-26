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Reversal of Narratives by "MAGA Americans"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2026



Today I discussed with my mother-in-law a bunch of things in her native tongue; it was about what we publish and the backlash we receive for it.

We are besieged by horrible people not because we did anything wrong; it is because of the substance of our message, not the style, it is because we resist powerful corporations and their footsoldiers. If you condemn them, they will hate you and try to silence you. Whether you say "Donald Trump is [bad word]" or "Donald Trump is bad for the US" (the latter is more polite) does not matter because the core "issue" is that you are not supporting the dictatorship. So disregard smears that are based on distortions and reversals of guilt; for instance, pointing out someone strangled women isn't the problem; the strangulation is the problem, and moreover it is a distraction from Microsoft fraud.

What they do is disingenuous; they use expensive and notoriously aggressive solicitors trying to spoon-feed smears and libels for judges to repeat, to discredit the victim basically, to dehumanise the person they are attacking in various ways. They have been doing this for 2.5 years already. █

Image source: Back side of U.S. dollar