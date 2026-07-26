I have been thinking recently about how language is a high entropy latent space and what that means.

Latent spaces are sort of magic: they don’t just reduce the dimensionality of a higher dimensional space, they also constrain it such that arbitrary movement in the latent space maps to some meaningful position in the higher dimensional space. Think about how almost any textual prompt you give to an image generator results in a picture with recognisable shape and form, yet the vast majority of the possible images are basically just random noise.

Language is, obviously, like this. Once you’ve learned to conquer the basic structural rules like syntax, grammar, and basic pattern matching of words with similar semantic clustering, movement within it almost always produces ‘meaningful’ (read: intelligible, not philosophically meaningful) results. Consider how an articulate human being can fairly easily produce passable bullshit in a field with which they have no experience simply by reading a little of the field’s jargon and improvising, but would utterly fail to demonstrate practical ability in the field.