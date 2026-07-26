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Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 Officially Released for Supported Linux Phones and Tablets

Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 is the second major update based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, introducing an updated browser engine for the Morph Browser app based on Chromium 134, which improves compatibility with today’s websites, along with an installer for Widevine for playing DRM-protected content.

LibreOffice 26.2.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 20 Bug Fixes

Coming seven weeks after LibreOffice 26.2.4, the LibreOffice 26.2.5 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

LinuxGizmos.com

RealSense D585 Pro combines stereo vision, dual IR projectors, and edge processing

The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera built around the company’s new Gen 5 vision processor. It combines a 120 × 100-degree field of view, global-shutter sensors, dual infrared projectors, an integrated IMU, and on-device processing for robotics and industrial-vision systems.

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Programming Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2026

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