Demands of Rootkits Keep Marvel Tōkon Away From GNU/Linux

With the Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls open beta now underway, I wanted to see how the upcoming fighting game would run on my Legion Go 2. So, I downloaded the beta, fired it up through SteamOS and prepared to jump online. Instead, I ran into an issue before the game could even start.

It appears that Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls requires Easy Anti-Cheat, which can create compatibility issues for Linux gaming. When attempting to launch the beta through Proton, the game instead displays the following message: “No anti-cheat module has been found for this game and platform.”