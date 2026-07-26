The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera built around the company’s new Gen 5 vision processor. It combines a 120 × 100-degree field of view, global-shutter sensors, dual infrared projectors, an integrated IMU, and on-device processing for robotics and industrial-vision systems.

The MUSE Pi Pro is an 85 × 56mm single-board computer built around SpacemiT’s M1 processor, combining eight 64-bit RISC-V cores with 2.0 TOPS of AI processing capability. The board provides up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, onboard eMMC storage, NVMe expansion, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and multiple camera and display interfaces.

Coming seven weeks after LibreOffice 26.2.4, the LibreOffice 26.2.5 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 is the second major update based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, introducing an updated browser engine for the Morph Browser app based on Chromium 134, which improves compatibility with today’s websites, along with an installer for Widevine for playing DRM-protected content.

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Tux Machines Growing Bigger

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2026



With 4.5+ million requests in 4 days it seems like stopping the messenger is challenging

It'll soon be 13 years since Rianne became the chief curator of Tux Machines, a site that started in the US in 2004. 4 weeks from now Rianne has her birthday, next week there will be an announcement, and next year it'll be 5 years since she quit her IT job.

Tux Machines is a growing site with a growing community and as GNU/Linux becomes more mainstream so will Tux Machines. █

Image source: A Toast to Tux Machines