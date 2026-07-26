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Tux Machines Growing Bigger
With 4.5+ million requests in 4 days it seems like stopping the messenger is challenging
It'll soon be 13 years since Rianne became the chief curator of Tux Machines, a site that started in the US in 2004. 4 weeks from now Rianne has her birthday, next week there will be an announcement, and next year it'll be 5 years since she quit her IT job.
Tux Machines is a growing site with a growing community and as GNU/Linux becomes more mainstream so will Tux Machines. █
Image source: A Toast to Tux Machines