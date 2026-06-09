Applications: Melia, PDFi, and More

It is not an open source software but ticks a lot of other boxes for anyone looking for an alternative desktop email client on Linux.

Every once in a while, a project comes that is very adamantly heavy on its principles and it is always a breath of fresh air in a world where corporate greed forms the basis of all the services we use.

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I am not saying that they are not good but there is always scope for improvement and new features. And Melia does just that. It brings some additional features, a privacy enthusiast will appreciate.