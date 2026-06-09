news
EasyOS: Excalibur-series 7.3.9, ROX-Filer video thumbnails, and more
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Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.3.9 released
This is a release-candidate for 7.4, marking a fundamental commitment to a "legacy" architecture, embracing Xlibre and gtk2-ng. And, finally successful, supporting Sound Open Firmware (SOF), so audio will work on very modern computers.
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Barry Kauler ☛ ROX-Filer video thumbnails
I recently received an email from Rick, reminding me that he would very much like if ROX supports video thumbnails. I vaguely recall, someone else on the forum also made this request. Personally, I had no interest, so let it slide, until now.
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Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS built with gtk2-ng
Posted a couple of days ago, the next release of EasyOS will be built with Xlibre, replacing Devuan's X11 packages. GTK version 2 has also been revived, the project is named "gtk2-ng", here:
https://git.devuan.org/Daemonratte/gtk2-ng
I have compiled it in woofQ2; however had to configure with "--enable-introspection=no".