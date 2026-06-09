EasyOS: Excalibur-series 7.3.9, ROX-Filer video thumbnails, and more

Posted a couple of days ago, the next release of EasyOS will be built with Xlibre, replacing Devuan's X11 packages. GTK version 2 has also been revived, the project is named "gtk2-ng", here:

https://git.devuan.org/Daemonratte/gtk2-ng

I have compiled it in woofQ2; however had to configure with "--enable-introspection=no".