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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ pnpm Command: Install and Manage Node.js Packages
This pnpm command guide covers installation, project setup, dependency management, scripts, lockfiles, npm migration, and workspace filtering.
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FEDORA SERVER 44 BTRFS SETUP and RECOVERY ENGINE (Assisted by Surveillance Giant Google AI)
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ traceroute Command in GNU/Linux With Examples
Network latency is easier to troubleshoot when you can see where packets stop answering instead of only knowing that a site feels slow.
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Linux Capable ☛ tee Command in Linux: Save Output to File and Screen
Pipeline output is easy to lose when you redirect it too early. The tee command in GNU/Linux keeps a copy visible on the terminal while saving the same stream to a file, another file, or the next command in the pipeline.
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Linux Capable ☛ tcpdump Command in Linux: Capture and Filter Packets
Packet captures answer questions that logs and port scans cannot: did the packet leave, did a reply come back, which interface saw it, and what did the protocol header contain?
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Linux Capable ☛ tar Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Archive mistakes are noisy at best and destructive at worst: one tar command can list a bundle, create a backup, or overwrite files into the current directory.
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Linux Capable ☛ systemctl Command in GNU/Linux With Examples
Service management gets risky when runtime state, boot enablement, logs, and unit files are treated as the same thing.
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Linux Capable ☛ sleep Command in GNU/Linux With Examples
Fixed delays are useful when a script needs deliberate pacing, not when it needs to know whether work has finished.
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Linux Capable ☛ scp Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
File transfers over SSH get confusing when the login works but the source and destination sides are easy to mix up.
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Linux Capable ☛ rsync Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Repeated file copies get messy when only a few files change, a transfer is interrupted, or a destination should mirror the source exactly. The rsync command in GNU/Linux handles local directory syncs, SSH-based transfers, exclusions, dry runs, deletes, and resumable large-file copies from one terminal workflow.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install GitLab on Fedora 44
Running a self-hosted Git platform gives your team full control over source code, CI/CD pipelines, and user access without sending sensitive data to third-party services.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install GitLab on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
You need a reliable code repository with built-in CI/CD, issue tracking, and private project management.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install HandBrake on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you work with video on Linux, sooner or later you will need a reliable transcoder.
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