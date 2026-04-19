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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2026



Quoting: openRuyi - Linux Distribution for RISC-V - LinuxLinks —

openRuyi is an open source Linux distribution, initiated and long-term maintained by Institute of Software, Chinese Academy of Sciences, to provide a technical foundation for the RISC-V software ecosystem and real-world adoption.

Designed natively for RISC-V, it integrates new RISC-V features early and helps move them upstream, giving developers and industry partners a practical platform to build, validate, and deliver RISC-V software.

The project offers multiple editions aimed at different use cases, including server deployments, cloud environments, desktop systems, and low-level bringup work.