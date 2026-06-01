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Linux Lite 8.0 “Hematite” Launches with Linux Kernel 7.0, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Base
Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) and powered by Linux kernel 7.0, Linux Lite 8.0 (codename Hematite) introduces Calamares as the default graphical installer, replacing Ubuntu’s Ubiquity desktop installer, support for the DEB822 sources format, and an OEM installer for hardware vendors.
Linux Lite 8.0 also ports all the in-house Lite applications to GTK4 for a modern Linux app experience, along with a new default theme for a fresh new look and a new Plymouth boot splash theme featuring a script-based animated feather spinner.