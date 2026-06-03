news
BSD: FreeBSD, HomeAssistant , OpenZFS and SeaweedFS
-
Sourojeet Adhikari ☛ FreeBSD Full native port of ROCm
Now that we have the library, we can compile it! Make sure to NOT build with the compat layer, btw here is my branch. It will finish the cmake stage, but crash on make, I'm working on patches to the runtime to fix those, but right now I haven't published those patches. There will be a lot of touching ioctl stuff heheheh. So stay tuned, they will be out by Friday next week!
-
Bernard Spil ☛ Jailed Zigbee and HomeAssistant on FreeBSD
Setting up IoTs ("S" for security) at home, apparently HomeAssistant is the tooling to use. It's Python, so at least I have a chance of understanding what goes wrong. Which it will...
-
Bernard Spil ☛ "Fixing" my HomeAssistant install on FreeBSD
My HomeAssistant install was up and running, but I was not happy with it. Errors and warnings in the logs, filesystem layout not aligning with standard FreeBSD practice. So I decided to fix this stuff.
-
Kernel Space / File Systems
-
Klara ☛ Using Object Storage with OpenZFS and SeaweedFS
Discover how OpenZFS and SeaweedFS combine to provide high-performance, scalable object storage. This guide covers architecture, deployment, and optimization on Linux and FreeBSD.
-