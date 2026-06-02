Firefox Development, Nightly, and DevTools

I’ve spent a lot of time at Mozilla working on session history, the machinery that keeps track of where you’ve been so the back and forward buttons do something sensible. It’s one of those parts of the browser that sounds simple from the outside and turns out to be anything but. Once you add iframes, nested iframes, and the subtle rules about when a navigation creates a new entry versus replacing the current one, the state you’re reasoning about gets large and hard to hold in your head.

For years my main tool for understanding that state was reading code and printing things to a log. That works, but it’s slow, and it never quite shows you the shape of the thing. So I built a way to see it: a new DevTools panel in Firefox Nightly called Session History Diagrams.