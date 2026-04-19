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Free and Open Source Software
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Rust Hash Sum - calculate and verify file checksums - LinuxLinks
Rust Hash Sum (rhashsum) is a desktop utility for generating and checking file integrity hashes through a graphical interface.
Built with Tauri, it pairs a Rust backend with a React and TypeScript frontend, giving Linux users a lightweight native application for checksum work without relying solely on command-line tools.
This is free and open source software.
iperf3 - active measurement of network performance on IP networks - LinuxLinks
iperf3 is a command-line utility for active measurement of network performance on IP networks.
It’s designed to measure the maximum achievable bandwidth between endpoints and report mss, and related parameters. The project is a from-scratch redesign of the original iperf with a smaller, simpler code base and a reusable library implementation.
This is free and open source software.
rdapper - performs domain registration lookups - LinuxLinks
rdapper is a Node library that performs domain registration lookups and returns the results in a consistent structure.
It uses RDAP as its primary source of registration data and falls back to WHOIS when needed, making it useful for applications that need normalized domain ownership, registrar, status, and date information.
This is free and open source software.
UnixBench - original BYTE UNIX benchmark suite - LinuxLinks
UnixBench is the original BYTE UNIX benchmark suite, updated over the years to provide a basic indicator of the performance of Unix-like systems.
It runs multiple tests across different areas of system performance, compares the results against a baseline system to produce index values, includes simple 2D and 3D graphics tests, and handles multi-CPU systems by running both single-copy and parallel test workloads.
This is free and open source software.
Dongle - move around deep directory trees - LinuxLinks
Dongle is a terminal utility that helps you move around deep directory trees without typing long cd paths by hand.
It opens an interactive picker where you can type a fragment of a path, browse matching directories, and jump straight to the one you want. The project is aimed at developers working in large codebases and multiple repositories, and it integrates with Bash, Zsh, and Fish for fast in-shell navigation.
This is free and open source software.
Online 3D Viewer - browser-based application for inspecting 3D models - LinuxLinks
Online 3D Viewer is a browser-based application for inspecting 3D models without installing desktop software.
The project powers the 3dviewer.net website and also includes the engine behind the service, giving developers a reusable JavaScript library for importing, viewing, and exporting supported 3D content on the web.
This is free and open source software.
glmark2 - graphics benchmark - LinuxLinks
glmark2 is a graphics benchmark designed to measure the performance of OpenGL 2.0 and OpenGL ES 2.0 implementations. It runs a range of rendering workloads covering areas such as texturing, shading, model rendering, and graphical effects, which makes it useful for comparing graphics drivers, GPUs, and Linux graphics stacks.
This is free and open source software.
Castle Model Viewer - supports 3D and 2D model formats - LinuxLinks
Castle Model Viewer is an interactive viewer for inspecting 3D and 2D assets supported by Castle Game Engine on Linux.
It’s designed for artists, developers, and anyone who needs to open scene files, examine them in real time, navigate around virtual environments, and work with rendering features such as animations, shaders, shadows, and mirrors. The application also includes practical tooling for screenshots, movie capture, and model conversion workflows.
This is free and open source software.
GraphHopper - fast, memory-efficient routing engine - LinuxLinks
GraphHopper is a fast, memory-efficient routing engine for developers building navigation, route planning, and geospatial applications.
It can be used as a Java library or deployed as a standalone web server, using OpenStreetMap data by default to calculate routes, travel times, turn-by-turn instructions, and road attributes. It also supports map matching, isochrone calculation, and public transit routing with GTFS data.
This is free and open source software.
unifly - management toolkit for Ubiquiti UniFi network controllers - LinuxLinks
unifly is a terminal-based management toolkit for Ubiquiti UniFi network controllers.
It is designed to let administrators manage and observe their networks without relying on the web interface, bringing day to day controller operations into a single terminal workflow. The project covers routine network administration tasks such as working with adopted devices, connected clients, VLANs and subnets, WiFi information, live events, and controller data across different UniFi environments.
This is free and open source software.
openrouteservice - build route planning and spatial analysis services - LinuxLinks
openrouteservice is a Java-based routing backend for building route planning and spatial analysis services from OpenStreetMap data.
It is designed for self-hosting and provides an API that can be used in custom applications, internal services, and research workflows that need route calculation, reachability analysis, and transport-aware spatial processing.
This is free and open source software.
Bonobo - minimalist static site generator - LinuxLinks
Bonobo is a minimalist static site generator written in C.
It’s designed to be very small and easy to understand, and it builds pages from files that combine JSON metadata with Markdown content while also supporting RSS feeds.
This is free and open source software.