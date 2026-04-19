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Solus 4.9 “Serenity” Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.6, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, Solus 4.9 ships with the Budgie 10.9.4, GNOME 49.5, Xfce 4.20, and KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environments, the latter being accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.24 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Shelly 2.1 Package Manager for Arch Linux Revamps AppImage Support

Shelly 2.1 is here to revamp AppImage support with a new UI to make installing AppImages easier and better syncing of AppImage apps, logging functionality to the “Recent Activity” panel that lets users view a transcript of the command logs, and support for viewing Flatpak permission changes on updates.

LinuxGizmos.com

Orange Pi Zero 3W arrives with A733 SoC in 65 × 32 mm design

The Orange Pi Zero 3W is a new single-board computer in a 65 × 32 mm form factor built around the Allwinner A733 processor. The design integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and wireless connectivity in a compact layout.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2026

a person working with computers

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
This Week in Plasma: Per-Screen Virtual Desktops and Wayland Session Restore

  
Last week over 20 KDE contributors converged on the Austrian city of Graz for our annual mega-sprint

 
Zorin OS 18.1 Boosts Windows App Support by 40%, Improves Window Tiling

  
Zorin OS 18.1 is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS and powered by the Linux 6.17 HWE kernel. Here’s what’s new!


  
 


 
Hello old new “Projects” directory!

  
If you have recently installed a very up-to-date Linux distribution with a desktop environment, or upgraded your system on a rolling-release distribution

 
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openRuyi is an open source Linux distribution, initiated and long-term maintained by Institute of Software

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.13, Linux 6.18.23, Linux 6.12.82, Linux 6.6.135, Linux 6.1.169, Linux 5.15.203, and Linux 5.10.253

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.13 kernel

 
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accusing the Xorg project of being stifled by "toxic elements" and "moles from BigTech"

 
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Solus 4.9 “Serenity” Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.6, and More

  
Solus 4.9 distribution is now available for download with Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, Budgie 10.9.4, KDE Plasma 6.6, GNOME 49.5, and Xfce 4.20.

 
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Security Leftovers and Windows TCO (Windows Breaking Itself)

  
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Abandoning Free Software While Blaming Slop and Clarifications on Discourse

  
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Shelly 2.1 Package Manager for Arch Linux Revamps AppImage Support

  
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Google Blocks 8.3B Policy-Violating Ads in 2025, Launches Android 17 Privacy Overhaul

 
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Kdenlive 26.04 is Out with Animated Transition Preview & Screen Mirroring

  
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This is free and open source software

 
PureOS Crimson Development Report: March 2026

  
Toward the best PureOS yet

 
Decades-old Linux UI bug fixed by dev younger than the window manager

  
Kamila Szewczyk prefers old software, as back then people understood something could actually be finished

 
Orange Pi Zero 3W – An Allwinner A733 SBC in Raspberry Pi Zero form factor

  
Orange Pi Zero 3W is Raspberry Pi Zero-sized SBC powered by an Allwinner A733 octa-core Arm Cortex-A76/A55 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

 
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bits and bobs, leftovers

 
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Hardware picks

 
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very shallow today

 
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FOSS picks

 
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Thunderbolt slop

 
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KDE Gear 26.04 open-source software suite is now available with improvements for many of your favorite KDE applications. Here’s what’s new!

 
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mostly GamingOnLinux

 
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The Linux Mint Blog: Monthly News – March 2026

  
Before we start with the news, I’d like to apologize for posting so late

 
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