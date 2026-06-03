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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2026



Quoting: Why Ubuntu won when every other "easy" Linux distro failed —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

Every few years, someone declares that this is finally the Linux desktop's moment, and every few years, the Linux desktop returns to being a superb operating system for people already inclined to install superb operating systems. Yet through all the false dawns, one name has remained stubbornly ingrained: Ubuntu.

Ubuntu won because "easy" was only the opening move. It became dependable, searchable, funded, widely supported, and useful in places where the desktop Linux dream never quite conquered the room.