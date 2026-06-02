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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 02, 2026



Quoting: COSMIC looked like the future of Linux desktops — switching to it was a mistake I didn't see coming —

Initially released back in August 2024 as a pre-alpha software, System 76’s COSMIC desktop was shaping up to be a promising desktop environment, and perhaps, even one that, in time, could rival the likes of KDE and GNOME.

Since then, COSMIC has gained a few features, but the core approach has remained the same — with an emphasis on blazing speed and auto-tiling features being baked into the compositor itself.

After all, COSMIC was created as a direct answer to System76’s frustrations with GNOME and the limitations with its extension system.

As it stands, COSMIC isn’t exactly mature software. It has only been out for a bit under two years, and is very much still a work-in-progress. Even System76 acknowledges the same — and the desktop environment is still technically in beta right now, with no stable release in sight.

As is the case with most beta software, COSMIC isn’t quite ready for deployment, if you ask me. There are a myriad of issues, and there’s something to be said of the generally lacking nature of the DE, as well as its high memory usage.