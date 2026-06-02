Games: Consoles, Enter the Chronosphere, NVIDIA Pushing Rootkits and DRM

The 90's was a decade of considerable improvement in the world of video-game consoles[1]. Each new model brought advanced processing power and better graphics without compromise.

The mid-90s emergence of CD-ROM drives however was an oddity. While the 640 MiB storage was 320x a cartridge capacity[2], the access time (800ms[3]) and bandwidth (single-speed 150 KiB/s) were an eye-watering 4,000,000x and 35x slower.