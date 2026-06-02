news
Games: Consoles, Enter the Chronosphere, NVIDIA Pushing Rootkits and DRM
-
Blake Watson ☛ Things I enjoy about Dungeons & Dragons
The first challenge of D&D isn’t acquiring and reading all three (!) core rulebooks.[1] It isn’t learning how to create your first character. It’s not building your own campaign, meticulously creating locations chock-full of multidimensional NPCs and limitless adventure. No. The first challenge is finding people to play with.
-
Fabian Sanglard ☛ The art and engineering of Silpheed
The 90's was a decade of considerable improvement in the world of video-game consoles[1]. Each new model brought advanced processing power and better graphics without compromise.
The mid-90s emergence of CD-ROM drives however was an oddity. While the 640 MiB storage was 320x a cartridge capacity[2], the access time (800ms[3]) and bandwidth (single-speed 150 KiB/s) were an eye-watering 4,000,000x and 35x slower.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Enter the Chronosphere is a ridiculously stylish and engaging turn-based bullet hell | GamingOnLinux
Enter the Chronosphere has to be one of the slickest new releases I've played for a while with such a great style and very clever engaging gameplay. Note: a key was provided to GamingOnLinux.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG Preservation Program expands with POSTAL 1 - 2, Hatred, Redneck Rampage Collection | GamingOnLinux
The GOG Preservation Program has expanded once again to include some of the most brutal action games around.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental gets fixes for Forza Horizon 6, Homeworld 2, SHOGUN: Total War and more | GamingOnLinux
Valve released another small update to Proton Experimental for June 1st, to bring in some fixes for running Windows games on Linux / SteamOS.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cast n Chill developer reveals Wild n Chill, a cozy wilderness survival game | GamingOnLinux
With some more impeccable pixel artwork, Wild n Chill has been revealed by Cast n Chill developer Wombat Brawler giving you another cozy casual experience. This time around you can bring some friends with you for the ride.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Play Catan in your terminal with El Poblador, a FOSS clone
El Poblador is a fully playable Settlers of Catan clone that runs entirely in your terminal. Written in Go by developer vicho, El Poblador is a compete rendition of the iconic competitive board game, which is all about resources, trading, building settlements and blocking your opponents. All of Catan’s core mechanics are accounted for, albeit free of the tactile joy of handling and placing tiny wooden blocks in the real game. It’s a game designed for 3-4 players, so you’ll want to huddle around a laptop or on a PC to play it.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Moonsigil Atlas is a genuine delight that makes you rethink deckbuilders | GamingOnLinux
Moonsigil Atlas has officially released, a deckbuilder that's really like nothing else. Note: A key was provided to GamingOnLinux.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Hooded Horse publishing the space action RPG C-Beams | GamingOnLinux
Hooded Horse recently revealed they're publishing C-Beams, an upcoming space action RPG that looks and sounds really interesting for sci-fi fans. They continue to be one of my favourite publishers!
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the 50 most popular Steam Deck games for May 2026 | GamingOnLinux
Don't forget to read up on our anti-cheat guide and check out our anti-cheat page. They should make it easy for you to find what multiplayer games will work.
-
PC Gamer ☛ Nvidia's working with all the anti-cheat vendors to make competive games work on RTX Spark and WoA… just when gaming on Linux was looking good
One of the issues that gaming on Linux has right now, and one of the main reasons why Windows is still the dominant platform for gaming, is because there are still games that resolutely will not work on SteamOS or any other Linux-based distro. And one of the main reasons for that is a lack of support for some of the biggest anti-cheat software in use today, specifically the kernel-level ones.