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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2026



Quoting: I add KDE's best feature to every Linux GNOME system—here's why —

Apple fans will tell you: owning an iPhone and a MacBook just works. You can view incoming messages and notifications on your Mac, and it's largely painless to send files back and forth between the two. With KDE Connect, the same can be said about Linux.

KDE Connect is a small program that you install both on your desktop and your phone. You then pair the two devices together. It's a simple process, after which you now have a direct line of communication between the two.