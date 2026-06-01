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SystemRescue – Linux system rescue toolkit
Quoting: SystemRescue - Linux system rescue toolkit - LinuxLinks —
SystemRescue, formerly known as SystemRescueCd, is a Linux system rescue toolkit that runs from a bootable medium and is designed for administrating, repairing, and recovering systems after a crash.
It provides a practical environment for partitioning disks, working with filesystems, copying data from damaged or unbootable machines, and carrying out general recovery tasks on desktops and servers.