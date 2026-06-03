IBM/Microsoft Pushing systemd Even Harder, Microsoft Front Group (So-calleda new European consortium for a digital Europe"

It’s important to note that everything discussed during the talk is planning, and not a single line of code has been written yet. This means that all of these plans are subject to change, and as the work progresses over the coming years, the end result may turn out very different from what’s been detailed in the talk. In addition, and I can’t stress this enough: if anything in this discussion gives you even the smallest of inklings to go and harass, attack, insult, or otherwise bother anyone involved in Flatpak, systemd, or related technologies, please be so kind as to book an appointment for a yoga class or whatever. It seems like you need it.