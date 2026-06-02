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SBB Inspire With Richard Stallman
Yesterday: SBB, the Swiss Railroads, Want to Hear Richard Stallman
19 hours ago Andreas Schlapbach wrote: "Richard Stallman is giving a hybrid talk at #sbb on the topic of sovereignty and freedom. These topics affect all of us in our (digital) lives more and more. Talk is held on Friday, 12.06. from 12:00 to 13:30 with an apéro at SBB headquarter at HS1, Bern Wankdorf. Easily reachable per train, tram or bus. Looking forward to meeting you there!"
Schlapbach links to this official page from SBB:
It seems like RMS is receiving endorsement or at least belated recognition from very high-profile institutions. █