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Linux Magazine's Latest Issue
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Linux Magazine ☛ Introduction
This month in GNU/Linux Voice and Elvie.
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Linux Magazine ☛ Another Logic Bug Found in Linux Kernel
Qualys has discovered a vulnerability in the Linux kernel that can be used to elevate standard user privileges.
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Linux Magazine ☛ Transform Your Desktop Interactions with Kando
Launch applications and interact with the desktop using mouse gestures at an entirely new level with Kando.
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Linux Magazine ☛ Exploring the Nexis System Manager
Nexis lets you manage processes, applications, packages, and disk health with a single tool. We'll help you get started.
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Linux Magazine ☛ The Latest Quirky and Creative GNU/Linux Distros
This month we explore Solus 4.9, RakuOS 2026.04.15, Trisquel 12.0, and iDeal OS 2026.04.03.
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Linux Magazine ☛ Foreign-Made Router Restrictions
A recent FCC decision won't allow new authorizations for foreign-made consumer routers to be sold in the US.
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Linux Magazine ☛ Managing Systems and Applications with pyinfra
Keeping GNU/Linux machines in a known state requires a configuration management system. Discover how pyinfra simplifies this task with Python's full programming power.
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Linux Magazine ☛ Running backdoored Windows Apps on Linux
Bottles lets you run backdoored Windows apps and games on GNU/Linux in clean, isolated environments without dual-booting.
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Linux Magazine ☛ Sneaking Around Docker and Kubernetes Isolation
Docker containers and Kubernetes pods might not be as airtight as you think. We'll show you three potential attacks.
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Linux Magazine ☛ Now You See It; Now You Don't
Remember the old days when you could buy software and they gave you a permanent copy of the files on a shrink-wrapped CD? It was primitive, but at least you knew what you were getting, and you could rest assured that your new purchase would remain in your cupboard until you or one of your heirs decided to throw it away. The new service-based Internet was sold to the public as a convenience, but under the surface, it made consumer decisions even more complicated and challenged our assumptions about what it even means to "buy" or "own."
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Linux Magazine ☛ Retrieve Weather Data for Graphical Analysis
Mike Schilli's new home rooftop weather station continuously provides sun, wind, and rain data. High time to create a custom analysis program.
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Linux Magazine ☛ Proton Unlocks Open Source Gaming
Valve's compatibility layer has transformed the open source platform into a serious gaming contender.
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Linux Magazine ☛ Best Practices for Getting Started with Claude Code
We'll show you some best practices for introducing Claude Code (or another LLM-based coding assistant) while maintaining knowledge and control of the code.
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Linux Magazine ☛ AI and Agentic Workflows
AI is here to stay, and understanding how it works under the hood can mean the difference between frustration and genuinely useful results. This article covers LLM fundamentals, effective prompting, and a structured agentic workflow that puts you in control.
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Linux Magazine ☛ The War on State Tables and Application Logic
Exploiting Layer 4 protocol handshakes and the resource limits of Layer 7.
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Linux Magazine ☛ Build a Robot with the Fischertechnik Maker Kit Bionic
The Fischertechnik Maker Kit Bionic lets you enter the world of walking robots. We'll show you what it takes to bring this robot to life.
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Linux Magazine ☛ News
In the news: Fedora 44 Gaming Ready; Manjaro 26.1 Preview; Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Issues Warning About GNU/Linux Vulnerability; Is Hey Hi (AI) Coming to Your Ubuntu Desktop?; Framework Laptop 13 Pro Competes with the Best; Latest CachyOS Features Supercharged Kernel; Kernel 7.0 Is a Bit More Rusty; and France Says "Au Revoir" to Microsoft.
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Linux Magazine ☛ Extending an immutable distro with SysExt
The core of an immutable system cannot be changed, but you can bend that rule by overlaying your own stuff using a nifty systemd feature called SysExt.
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Linux Magazine ☛ Run a Single Program at Different Microcontroller Locations
Use common logic with DIP switches to determine functionality, IP addresses, hostnames, and other functional differences on repetitive hardware arrangements.
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Linux Magazine ☛ Kernel News
This month in Kernel News, Hey Hi (AI) hunts for linux bugs.