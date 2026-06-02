Linux Magazine's Latest Issue

Remember the old days when you could buy software and they gave you a permanent copy of the files on a shrink-wrapped CD? It was primitive, but at least you knew what you were getting, and you could rest assured that your new purchase would remain in your cupboard until you or one of your heirs decided to throw it away. The new service-based Internet was sold to the public as a convenience, but under the surface, it made consumer decisions even more complicated and challenged our assumptions about what it even means to "buy" or "own."