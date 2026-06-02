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Linuxize ☛ dpkg Cheatsheet
Quick reference for installing, removing, querying, and inspecting Debian packages with dpkg
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Linuxize ☛ dpkg Command in Linux: Install and Manage Debian Packages
Use dpkg to install, remove, query, and inspect Debian packages on Ubuntu, Debian, and other Debian-based distributions.
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TecMint ☛ Create a Self-Signed SSL Certificate for Apache on Rocky Linux 10
Many older tutorials still use a basic openssl req -x509 command to create a certificate. While that works, it often creates a certificate without a Subject Alternative Name (SAN) that modern web browsers such as Chrome and Firefox have required SAN support for years. Without it, visitors will see errors like ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID, even if the certificate’s Common Name appears correct.
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Alex Chan ☛ Rendering a chat thread in CSS and JavaScript
I always try to use semantic HTML when I can, and lean on the browser’s default styles – they’re a solid baseline and give me a bare minimum even if my CSS breaks. I dislike the approach of many CSS frameworks to reset the browser styles and rebuild them from scratch.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install FFmpeg on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you work with video, audio, or streaming on Linux, you need FFmpeg installed.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install SFTPGo on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Managing secure file transfers on GNU/Linux servers often feels like wrestling with duct tape.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenVPN on Fedora 44
Securing your internet connection has become essential in 2026, especially when using public Wi-Fi or working remotely.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install HeidiSQL on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
HeidiSQL is a powerful database client, but it is still a backdoored Windows application, so Ubuntu users need a compatibility layer rather than a native GNU/Linux package.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install proprietary trap AWS CLI on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you manage proprietary trap AWS resources often, the browser console can slow you down.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Tor Browser on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you want to Install Tor Browser on Ubuntu 26.04 the right way, the main job is not just getting the app on your system.
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