Two Years After Mark Lewis Stepped in to Defend Us From Americans Connected to Microsoft, Funded by Third Parties

Sixfab has unveiled two Raspberry Pi 5 expansion products based on DEEPX NPUs: the AI HAT+ and the Edge AI Expansion Board. Both platforms are designed to accelerate computer vision workloads locally on Raspberry Pi 5 systems, but they target different deployment scenarios.

The Alinx HEA13 combines an AMD Virtex UltraScale+ XCVU13P FPGA with support for NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and Jetson Thor modules. The platform links the FPGA and Jetson module through a PCIe Gen3 x8 interface for applications such as robotics, industrial vision, edge AI, and compute acceleration.

blackdevice, a Spanish hardware engineering company and Raspberry Pi Design Partner, has shared details of Hive, a modular compute platform built around the Raspberry Pi CM5. The platform is designed to scale from small homelab installations to rack-mounted infrastructure deployments through interchangeable compute nodes called “beenodes”.

DEBIX has expanded its single-board computer lineup with the DEBIX Model D and DEBIX R3576-01, two Arm-based platforms targeting different embedded and industrial applications. The Model D is built around NXP’s power-efficient i.MX9131 processor, while the R3576-01 uses Rockchip’s RK3576 octa-core SoC with an integrated NPU for machine learning workloads.

Olimex’s USB-LTE4G-EU is a compact USB modem designed to provide 4G LTE connectivity for IoT, industrial, telemetry, and embedded Linux applications. The device is based on the Quectel EG800K-EU cellular module and supports LTE Cat 1 bis technology, which is increasingly being adopted in connected devices requiring moderate data throughput, low power consumption, and long-term network availability.

Powered by the Linux 6.18 LTS and Linux 7.0 kernel series, NixOS 26.05 is here six months after NixOS 25.11 to introduce the latest and greatest GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environments, systemd as the default initrd with the old scripted implementation being scheduled for removal in NixOS 26.11, and the GCC 15 compiler.

Coming two and a half months after Marknote 1.5, the Marknote 1.6 release introduces support for searching for notes across all your notebooks from the command bar, the ability to add emojis to your notes, an optional background blur effect for the editor, and initial support for sub-folders.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3.1, the Shelly 2.3.2 release introduces a brand-new downgrade UI that lets you downgrade packages to a previous version, the long-requested Flatpak repair workflow, a fully-featured ignore command group for managing IgnorePkg entries, and support for tooltips across the GUI.

Coming almost three months after Armbian 26.2, the Armbian 26.5 release adds support for new ARM boards and chips, including Arduino UNO Q (QRB2210), Mekotronics R58S2, NanoPC-T6 LTS Plus, Ariaboard Photonicat 2, EByte ECB41-PGE, NORCO EMB-3531, Cainiao CNIoT-CORE, SpacemiT MUSE Book, EasePi A2/R2, TQ-Systems TQMa8MPxS/TQMa93xxLA, Seeed reComputer devkits, and multiple Qidi X-series boards.

Highlights of Audacious 4.6 include a new File Browser plugin, which will be available for both GTK and Qt interfaces, a macOS Now Playing plugin, support for exporting playlists via command line with audtool, support for playing Musepack SV8 files, and support for all AIFF extensions and MIME types.

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original

Two Years After Mark Lewis Stepped in to Defend Us From Americans Connected to Microsoft, Funded by Third Parties

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2026



This month we take it up a notch, equipped with two barristers and a Director of a law firm. We need to put an end to a couple of SLAPPs, culminating in: 1) death threats; 2) cyber attacks (might be unrelated); 3) political intervention by top British ministers; 4) contempt of court by the SLAPP industry (we've identified at least 12 grounds of breaches and contempt; they are gaming the system); 5) docket stuffing by an American embroiled in what looks like Microsoft fraud, what looks like bribery of a District Attorney (by his attorney whom he paid), and arrest for strangling women after telling some to kill themselves.

We're running a long series to explain all this. See below for the latest.

There's lots more to come for years, maybe 5 years. █

Image source: Mark Lewis