One thing led to another. Before writing a single simulation, I found myself thinking about the foundation. I could have reached for Swift's structured concurrency. It's first-party, well-designed, and what I use professionally. But the more I thought about it, the more I wanted to know whether the ideas behind Anahy, the same model, the same scheduling approach, could be re-implemented cleanly in Swift, without async/await, and still perform competitively on modern hardware. So that became the project.

The result is Coltrane. The API is higher level than Anahy's POSIX-like interface. You call spawn with a closure and get back a typed JobHandle. You call join on the handle to get the result. The model underneath is the same: a shared task DAG built implicitly at runtime, a fixed pool of Virtual Processors, each a real OS thread sized to the core count by default, and work-helping as the scheduling strategy. When a VP joins a task that isn't finished yet, instead of blocking it helps by running other pending work from the graph.