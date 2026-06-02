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Looking Back at 22 Years of Phoronix and a Site That Used to Link to Phoronix
A week before tuxmachines.org turns 22 Phoronix turns 22 as well. 5 days earlier, as the sites were registered at almost the same time (pure coincidence). "Congratulations," the first comment says. "You have outlasted and exceeded many other sites."
People then share the humble beginnings:
And an early article. We used to link to Phoronix until 2022.
This was tuxmachines.org 22 years ago, "powered by gentoo":
So much has changed since. █
Image source: Do you waddle the waddle?