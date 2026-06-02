news
Events Covering Free, Libre, and Open Source Software (and More Things)
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Orhun Parmaksız ☛ Today is my first day at JetBrains
Good morning from JetBrains Berlin office!
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Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: All Microconferences have now been accepted!
Hello GNU/Linux Plumbers community!
All Microconferences have now been accepted. Please go ahead and take a look at them and if you find something you would like to discuss, please submit a contribution. To do so, go to the Call for Proposals page, select the Submit new abstract button, add your discussion topic and submit. Make sure to select the proper Microconference in the Track field.
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FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, June 5, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, June 5 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
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Standards/Consortia
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ARRL ☛ Start Planning for ARRL Field Day 2026
This year’s Field Day theme is “Amateur Radio: A National Resource.” Combined with the ARRL Year of the Club, it provides the perfect opportunity for radio clubs to set up stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill, and service to our communities and our nation.
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice
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Document Foundation ☛ Meet the team at The Document Foundation
LibreOffice is made by hundreds of people around the world, working on code, documentation, QA, translations, marketing, infrastructure and much more. Coordinating the project’s activities is the team at The Document Foundation, the non-profit behind LibreOffice.
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