news
Red Hat, LLM Slop, and the Latest PR Stunt With Fake Figures
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Red Hat ☛ Protect your Kubernetes Operator from OOMKill
If you've ever worked with Kubernetes, you've probably heard of operators, those helpful programs that watch over your cluster and manage complex applications automatically. They are highly effective. But they have a quiet vulnerability that's easy to miss during code review, and it can let any regular user crash your operator completely. While investigating the Spark Operator, we identified the same pattern in several other
controller-runtimeoperators and worked with upstream maintainers to fix them. Let's walk through it.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Stop managing, start orchestrating: Streamlining catalyst operations with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform
By taking advantage of ready-to-use, Red Hat Ansible Certified Content, organizations can embrace NetOps-as-Code to manage network infrastructure as version-controlled, repeatable code, scaling modern network operations with confidence.
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[Repeat] Red Hat ☛ stalld’s BPF backend: Breaking free from debugfs
For years, stalld has been a critical tool for maintaining stability in real-time and CPU-isolated GNU/Linux environments. Its core function is to detect and mitigate task starvation, particularly for kernel threads that get stuck waiting for a chance to run on a CPU core dominated by a high-priority, user-space application. The original mechanism for this detection was straightforward but crude: stalld would periodically read and parse the text output of
/sys/kernel/debug/sched/debug.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Flathub bans AI-coded apps – with some exceptions
You’ll have to sift through fewer vibe-coded apps on Flathub in future, as the store has announced a policy change on software made using Hey Hi (AI) tools. Flathub, the de-facto place to find and install Flatpak applications, is banning the use of “AI” coded applications and automated submissions going forward. It’s not a blanket ban – mature projects with Hey Hi (AI) code are allowed A change to the store’s policy note says “applications containing AI-generated or AI-assisted code, documentation, or other content are not allowed”.
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Heather J Meeker ☛ IBM’s $5 Billion Bet on Open Source Security [Ed: Stupid PR stunt with fake numbers to pretend IBM is wealthy while its debt grows]
Project Lightwell aims to become the security backbone of enterprise infrastructure Open source software runs the world. It powers cloud platforms, Hey Hi (AI) frameworks, data pipelines, and enterprise applications that Fortune 500 companies depend on every day.