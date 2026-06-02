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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 02, 2026



Quoting: Want to be a Linux pro like me? Master these 8 skills first | ZDNET —

I've been using Linux since 1997, and my journey has been somewhat different from most. When I started, Linux was hard, and I mean hard. Every single thing I did on the operating system seemed like a challenge. During those early years, I worked tirelessly to learn the OS (because I didn't have a choice, as Linux was the only OS I had and couldn't afford to purchase another computer or a copy of Windows).

As the years passed, Linux improved until it became easy enough for anyone to use. Because of that boost, I was able to stop using some of the skills I had learned over the years, and I became a bit lazy with the OS.