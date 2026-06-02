news
today's leftovers
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Instructionals/Technical
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HowTo Geek ☛ Linux commands are easy when you know how to read usage
The command line can be a daunting place to hang out in, even if you're familiar with a few commands. However, almost every Linux command can tell you how to use it—if you know how to ask.
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HowTo Geek ☛ 10 Linux commands to know for managing files
Want to start leveling up your terminal skills? The Linux command line has a wealth of flexible commands for file management. Learn how to use the most common ones for your everyday tasks.
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Games
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Make Use Of ☛ Steam Deck's $240 price hike just killed what made it special
The Steam Deck has been one of the few bright spots in PC gaming hardware over the last couple of years. While graphics cards kept getting more expensive and gaming laptops drifted further into “luxury purchase” territory, Valve’s handheld managed to hit a sweet spot. It was powerful enough to play modern games, but cheap enough that people could actually justify buying one. That’s changing, though.
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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
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Obnam ☛ 2026-05-24 [Older] Obnam: server persistence, part 3
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HowTo Geek ☛ 5 open-source projects that quietly hold together the world's internet
Open-source software is literally crucial to the modern world. Without it, many technologies we take for granted couldn't interoperate, and the biggest machine ever built—the internet—simply wouldn't work.
The internet itself only works because it's built on an open and universal language called TCP/IP, but it doesn't stop there. Here are five more open-source projects that make the modern internet possible.
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Programming/Development
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Python
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HowTo Geek ☛ You're using Excel wrong if you're still manually cleaning data—Python does it for you in seconds
If you've got a messy Excel spreadsheet with invalid values, blank entries, duplicates, or other problems, you might think you have to spend hours cleaning it up. You can use Python to automate these steps instead. Here's how.
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