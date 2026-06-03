news
Giada 1.4.2 Open-Source Loop Machine Makes Working with Scenes Smoother
Coming three weeks after Giada 1.4.1, the Giada 1.4.2 release is the second maintenance update to the Giada 1.4 “Korrigan” series, which introduced support for scenes as a new way to add greater variety and richness to your live performances.
Giada 1.4.2 promises to further improve the scene workflow by adding the ability to copy an entire scene to another scene, force-change a scene, and clear all actions in the current scene or in all scenes.