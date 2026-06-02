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I tried the latest MX Linux version on my PC, and it made the system look and feel like new
Quoting: I tried the latest MX Linux version on my PC, and it made the system look and feel like new | ZDNET —
MX Linux is a dual adventure between the antiX and MX Linux communities and serves as a collection of open-source operating systems that are all built around the Debian Stable distribution. Because of its Debian base, MX Linux is a highly stable operating system that performs brilliantly on PCs of all types -- from older systems to midrange and powerhouse computers.