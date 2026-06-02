I tried the latest MX Linux version on my PC, and it made the system look and feel like new

The June 1st, 2026, Steam Client update adds support for dimming the Steam Controller‘s LED via settings in Steam, adds a potential workaround for an issue on Linux where gamepad emulation would break for Steam Controllers, and reverts changes to trackpad momentum tracking that caused a deadzone around the edges of the Steam Controller trackpad.

Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) and powered by Linux kernel 7.0, Linux Lite 8.0 (codename Hematite) introduces Calamares as the default graphical installer, replacing Ubuntu’s Ubiquity desktop installer, support for the DEB822 sources format, and an OEM installer for hardware vendors.

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Highlights of Audacious 4.6 include a new File Browser plugin, which will be available for both GTK and Qt interfaces, a macOS Now Playing plugin, support for exporting playlists via command line with audtool, support for playing Musepack SV8 files, and support for all AIFF extensions and MIME types.