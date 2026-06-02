news
New Steam Client Update Adds Support for Dimming the Steam Controller’s LED
The June 1st, 2026, Steam Client update adds support for dimming the Steam Controller‘s LED via settings in Steam, adds a potential workaround for an issue on Linux where gamepad emulation would break for Steam Controllers, and reverts changes to trackpad momentum tracking that caused a deadzone around the edges of the Steam Controller trackpad.
Apart from the Steam Controller improvements, the new Steam Client update also fixes a bug that prevented joystick LEDs from working correctly on Legion Go devices, as well as some issues where returning to the “Edit Layout” screen from changing a binding or navigating from the “Preview” layout view could focus the wrong input.