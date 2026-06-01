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SextantOS – Arch-based Linux distribution
Quoting: SextantOS - Arch-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —
SextantOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution built around keyboard navigation, a minimal aesthetic, and a lightweight Wayland desktop.
It uses the Sway window manager together with a selection of terminal-based applications to provide a fast, consistent environment with preconfigured theming. The distribution is intended to reduce the amount of manual setup normally required after installing a fresh Arch system, while still offering the flexibility to add extra packages through Pacman.