original
Rust Coreutils 0.8 Had Better GNU Coreutils Compatibility Than Rust Coreutils 0.9, Rust is a Disaster for Ubuntu or Distros That Try to Replace GNU With Microsoft GitHub
And non-GPL licences
According to Michael Larabel, "Rust Coreutils 0.8 was at a 94.7% pass rate compared to the GNU Test Suite but dropped to 90.4% in this new version due to the updated test suite introducing additional test coverage that isn't yet passing for Rust Coreutils."
So they're finding yet more... and more... and more compatibility issues. Faster than they can address these.
Of course there are 'opinioned' comments about this, for instance: "Tell that to the BSD coreutils, which have existed far far longer than the GNU ones. GNU itself wouldn't exist if the university of california berkley didn't get into a legal spat with AT&T over ownership for 5 years or so."
On performance:
Very impressive. Back to the 1990s?
The next comment says: "Does it still have 800 crates as dependencies and does the rust cult still think supply chain attacks are a non-issue?"
There are some replies to that.
In short, things can get vastly slower, many programs won't run correctly anymore (compatibility issues), there's bloat, supply chain issues (abandoned crates and Microsoft GitHub, which is NSA-connected), to name just several issues.
This Rust cheerleading makes no sense and never made sense; it was advanced by a spy. Spies want the opposite of security. Even if they and the likes of them pretend otherwise; they slander critics when those critics insist on real security, not Microsoft kill switches.
The problem with Rust isn't political. And "GKH carries more water for Microsoft," as an associate has just put it (GKH promoting Rust), citing an operative of the Linux Foundation. GKH has actually been shilling Microsoft since his time at Novell; his job at Novell demanded loyalty to Microsoft. █
Image source: HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, OPENBSD