news
AlmaLinux Day is Coming to Hollywood's Backyard This July
Quoting: AlmaLinux Day is Coming to Hollywood's Backyard This July —
If you have been following AlmaLinux OS, you know it is one of the more popular free enterprise Linux distributions out there.
Born out of the CentOS chaos, it has steadily grown into a community-governed project with a clear focus on stability and compatibility for production use.
Now, the AlmaLinux OS Foundation is taking things to Los Angeles, with an event squarely aimed at the studios and engineers who keep the entertainment industry running on Linux.