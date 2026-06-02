AlmaLinux Day is Coming to Hollywood's Backyard This July

Sixfab has unveiled two Raspberry Pi 5 expansion products based on DEEPX NPUs: the AI HAT+ and the Edge AI Expansion Board. Both platforms are designed to accelerate computer vision workloads locally on Raspberry Pi 5 systems, but they target different deployment scenarios.

The Alinx HEA13 combines an AMD Virtex UltraScale+ XCVU13P FPGA with support for NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and Jetson Thor modules. The platform links the FPGA and Jetson module through a PCIe Gen3 x8 interface for applications such as robotics, industrial vision, edge AI, and compute acceleration.

blackdevice, a Spanish hardware engineering company and Raspberry Pi Design Partner, has shared details of Hive, a modular compute platform built around the Raspberry Pi CM5. The platform is designed to scale from small homelab installations to rack-mounted infrastructure deployments through interchangeable compute nodes called “beenodes”.

DEBIX has expanded its single-board computer lineup with the DEBIX Model D and DEBIX R3576-01, two Arm-based platforms targeting different embedded and industrial applications. The Model D is built around NXP’s power-efficient i.MX9131 processor, while the R3576-01 uses Rockchip’s RK3576 octa-core SoC with an integrated NPU for machine learning workloads.

Olimex’s USB-LTE4G-EU is a compact USB modem designed to provide 4G LTE connectivity for IoT, industrial, telemetry, and embedded Linux applications. The device is based on the Quectel EG800K-EU cellular module and supports LTE Cat 1 bis technology, which is increasingly being adopted in connected devices requiring moderate data throughput, low power consumption, and long-term network availability.

We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alan Barrett, a long-time friend, colleague, mentor, and one of the builders of the Internet in Africa.

The June 1st, 2026, Steam Client update adds support for dimming the Steam Controller‘s LED via settings in Steam, adds a potential workaround for an issue on Linux where gamepad emulation would break for Steam Controllers, and reverts changes to trackpad momentum tracking that caused a deadzone around the edges of the Steam Controller trackpad.

Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) and powered by Linux kernel 7.0, Linux Lite 8.0 (codename Hematite) introduces Calamares as the default graphical installer, replacing Ubuntu’s Ubiquity desktop installer, support for the DEB822 sources format, and an OEM installer for hardware vendors.

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Highlights of Audacious 4.6 include a new File Browser plugin, which will be available for both GTK and Qt interfaces, a macOS Now Playing plugin, support for exporting playlists via command line with audtool, support for playing Musepack SV8 files, and support for all AIFF extensions and MIME types.