Powered by the Linux 6.18 LTS and Linux 7.0 kernel series, NixOS 26.05 is here six months after NixOS 25.11 to introduce the latest and greatest GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environments, systemd as the default initrd with the old scripted implementation being scheduled for removal in NixOS 26.11, and the GCC 15 compiler.

Coming two and a half months after Marknote 1.5, the Marknote 1.6 release introduces support for searching for notes across all your notebooks from the command bar, the ability to add emojis to your notes, an optional background blur effect for the editor, and initial support for sub-folders.

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Besgnulinux major version 4-0 ready to use

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2026



Based on: Debian Trixie (stable)

Version number: 4-0

DE: JWM

WM: JWM

Processor architecture: 64bit

Disk usage: average 8 GB

Ram usage: average 320 MB

Kernel: 6.12.90+deb13-amd64

Icon theme: bes-own-dark

System theme: besgnulinux-dark

Installer: Calamares

Grub installation: UEFI and BIOS

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Some great features have been added to the Font Manager tool. This tool automatically selects the most suitable font according to the system language. This prevents font incompatibility with the system language. Fonts incompatible with the system language can cause some characters to appear distorted, affecting both visual appeal and reading fluentness. I developed the Font Manager tool with this in mind. To prevent font problems, the fonts-noto-cjk tool, which has a wide range of language fonts, has been added to the system. It largely solves font problems in Latin languages, Asian languages, and other languages. Besides the automatically selected fonts, you can also use your own preferences with this tool. You can also install the Fcitx package with this tool to control the input method. The Font Manager tool is available in version 4-0.

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