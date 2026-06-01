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Besgnulinux major version 4-0 ready to use
Based on: Debian Trixie (stable)
Version number: 4-0
DE: JWM
WM: JWM
Processor architecture: 64bit
Disk usage: average 8 GB
Ram usage: average 320 MB
Kernel: 6.12.90+deb13-amd64
Icon theme: bes-own-dark
System theme: besgnulinux-dark
Installer: Calamares
Grub installation: UEFI and BIOS
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Some great features have been added to the Font Manager tool. This tool automatically selects the most suitable font according to the system language. This prevents font incompatibility with the system language. Fonts incompatible with the system language can cause some characters to appear distorted, affecting both visual appeal and reading fluentness. I developed the Font Manager tool with this in mind. To prevent font problems, the fonts-noto-cjk tool, which has a wide range of language fonts, has been added to the system. It largely solves font problems in Latin languages, Asian languages, and other languages. Besides the automatically selected fonts, you can also use your own preferences with this tool. You can also install the Fcitx package with this tool to control the input method. The Font Manager tool is available in version 4-0.