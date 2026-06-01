news
Best Free and Open Source Software
-
Budget Tracker TUI - track personal budgets - LinuxLinks
Budget Tracker TUI is a terminal user interface application for tracking personal budgets.
Built with Rust and Ratatui, it lets users manage income and expenses directly from the terminal, with a clean keyboard-driven interface for adding transactions, editing entries, reviewing summaries, and monitoring spending against budget targets. It stores transactions in a configurable CSV file, uses SQLite for the category catalog, and saves application preferences in a local configuration file.
This is free and open source software.
Best Free and Open Source Software: May 2026 Updates - LinuxLinks
Here’s the latest from our carefully curated software recommendations. This month, we’ve published more than 100 new and updated roundups, helping you discover standout tools across the open-source ecosystem. And there’s plenty more to explore, with our site also packed with new hardware coverage.
We’re committed to championing free and open-source software, spotlighting the finest projects the community has to offer.
Commix - Python-based penetration testing tool - LinuxLinks
Commix is a Python-based penetration testing tool that automates the detection and exploitation of OS command injection vulnerabilities in web applications.
It focuses on vulnerable parameters and HTTP headers, runs across platforms without requiring compilation, and offers a modular design that can be extended to suit different testing workflows.
This is free and open source software.
Memories - self-hosted photo and video management application - LinuxLinks
Memories is a self-hosted photo and video management application for Nextcloud. It’s designed to help users organise large media libraries with a polished interface, strong performance, and tools for browsing personal collections stored in their own cloud environment.
This is free and open source software.
PiGallery2 - self-hosted web application for publishing photo collections - LinuxLinks
PiGallery2 is a self-hosted web application for publishing photo collections directly from a filesystem.
It’s designed for lightweight systems, especially Raspberry Pi, and presents an existing archive through a polished interface instead of requiring users to import files into a separate library.
This is free and open source software.
Dalfox - command-line security tool - LinuxLinks
Dalfox is a command-line security tool for identifying cross-site scripting vulnerabilities in web applications.
It focuses on automation and helps testers and developers assess targets from single URLs, files, pipelines, and server-style workflows, while also offering flexible request handling and report-friendly output.
This is free and open source software.
StakTrakr - browser-based precious metals portfolio tracker - LinuxLinks
StakTrakr is a browser-based precious metals portfolio tracker for managing a personal stack of coins, bars, Goldbacks, Silverbacks, and other holdings.
It focuses on privacy and portability, with a client-side JavaScript application that stores data in the browser and can also be run locally from the downloaded files. The software combines inventory management, market price checking, catalog lookup, reporting, and backup tools in a single web app.
This is free and open source software.
rotki - track and manage cryptocurrency portfolios - LinuxLinks
rotki is a self-hosted desktop application for tracking and managing cryptocurrency portfolios with a strong emphasis on privacy.
It combines portfolio monitoring, accounting, analytics, and reporting in a local-first application that stores sensitive financial data on your own machine rather than in a third-party cloud service. The software can track assets across wallets, blockchains, and supported exchanges, and it also lets you record fiat holdings and manual entries so you can build a broader picture of your finances.
This is free and open source software.