Best Free and Open Source Software

Budget Tracker TUI is a terminal user interface application for tracking personal budgets.

Built with Rust and Ratatui, it lets users manage income and expenses directly from the terminal, with a clean keyboard-driven interface for adding transactions, editing entries, reviewing summaries, and monitoring spending against budget targets. It stores transactions in a configurable CSV file, uses SQLite for the category catalog, and saves application preferences in a local configuration file.

This is free and open source software.