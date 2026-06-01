GNU/Linux Leftovers

AMD’s next generation of processors is moving forward, with new signs about Zen 6 appearing in Linux.

As usual in the tech industry, the first clues about future products often do not come from official announcements. Instead, they appear in open-source updates. Recent Linux kernel patches show that AMD is expanding support for its “Zen 6” design, which suggests a much larger product lineup than first expected.

AMD engineers have been adding Zen 6 support across Linux. This includes CPU detection, better power management, compiler improvements, and support for new instruction sets, with several upgrades for AVX-512.