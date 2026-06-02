Richard Stallman Talks in Switzerland and Germany This Month

Richard Stallman will speak in Bern, Switzerland, on June 12 at 12:00, for SBB, the Swiss railroads. The public is invited.

Title: Freie/Libre/Libero/Liber Software, for Sovereignty and Freedom

Free software enables all kinds of users to use computers in freedom, escaping the abusive power that nonfree software's owners exercise over its users.

Language: English

Location: HS1 Auditorium Hilfikerstrasse 1 3014 Bern

Time: 12:00 presentation 13:00 questions 13:25 auction 13:30 more questions

As usual, the event will have around an hour of presentation followed by around an hour of Q&A.

We suggest you bring cash.