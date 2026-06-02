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Richard Stallman Talks in Switzerland and Germany This Month
As per Richard Stallman's talks page, there's a talk 10 days from now in Switzerland, followed by another in Germany 4 days later:
Richard Stallman will speak in Bern, Switzerland, on June 12 at 12:00, for SBB, the Swiss railroads. The public is invited.
Title: Freie/Libre/Libero/Liber Software, for Sovereignty and Freedom
Free software enables all kinds of users to use computers in freedom, escaping the abusive power that nonfree software's owners exercise over its users.
Language: English
Location: HS1 Auditorium Hilfikerstrasse 1 3014 Bern
Time: 12:00 presentation 13:00 questions 13:25 auction 13:30 more questions
As usual, the event will have around an hour of presentation followed by around an hour of Q&A.
We suggest you bring cash.
Richard Stallman will speak in Erlangen, Germany on June 16 at 16:00, at the School of Engineering of FAU:
Title: Free Software vs Malware, and the need for reverse engineering
Presenting the moral issues of free vs nonfree software, why your freedom demands freeing yourself from nonfree software, and how reverse engineering is crucial for freeing our computers.
Language: English
Location: Felix-Klein-Gebäude, 1. OG Cauerstr. 11 91058 Erlangen Room: H11 (01.210)
Time: 16:00 to 18:00
As usual, the event will have around an hour of presentation followed by around an hour of Q&A.
We suggest you bring cash.
People who live nearby might as well come to say "hi" or "happy hacking!" █