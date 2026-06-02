Self-hosting/Hardware/Modding: Self-hosting, Proxmox, and Oopsie With a NAS

Mini PCs have become almost too easy to recommend for a home lab. They sip power, disappear onto a shelf, and offer enough CPU performance to make older towers look ridiculous. My ASUS NUC 14 Pro Plus fits that pattern nicely, especially with Proxmox installed and a few useful services running on top of it. It is compact, quick, and far more capable than its size suggests.

But using it as a Proxmox node also reminded me why “small” still comes with strings attached. The NUC 14 Pro Plus can absolutely run a serious virtualization workload, and I wouldn't describe it as underpowered in normal use. The problem is that Proxmox has a way of exposing every physical limitation in a machine once you start treating it as infrastructure rather than a fancy desktop replacement. That is where the shine starts to pick up fingerprints.