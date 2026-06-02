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Self-hosting/Hardware/Modding: Self-hosting, Proxmox, and Oopsie With a NAS
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HowTo Geek ☛ The 5 biggest mistake beginners make when self-hosting apps
If you're just getting started with self-hosting apps and services in your homelab, there are a number of mistakes you should try to avoid. These are the five biggest mistakes that I see self-hosters make, and how you can avoid them.
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XDA ☛ Running Proxmox on my ASUS NUC 14 Pro Plus taught me where mini PCs still fall short
Mini PCs have become almost too easy to recommend for a home lab. They sip power, disappear onto a shelf, and offer enough CPU performance to make older towers look ridiculous. My ASUS NUC 14 Pro Plus fits that pattern nicely, especially with Proxmox installed and a few useful services running on top of it. It is compact, quick, and far more capable than its size suggests.
But using it as a Proxmox node also reminded me why “small” still comes with strings attached. The NUC 14 Pro Plus can absolutely run a serious virtualization workload, and I wouldn't describe it as underpowered in normal use. The problem is that Proxmox has a way of exposing every physical limitation in a machine once you start treating it as infrastructure rather than a fancy desktop replacement. That is where the shine starts to pick up fingerprints.
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HowTo Geek ☛ Proxmox solves Plex's biggest backup problem, but most people don't know it
There is a specific, sinking feeling that every Plex user knows intimately. You log into your server, ready to unwind with your meticulously curated media library, and you are greeted not by the familiar grid of movie posters, but by a sterile orange screen. The database is corrupted and the carefully hand-picked collections you spent weeks building have vanished into the digital ether.
Plex is an incredible piece of software, but its Achilles’ heel has always been the fragility of its underlying database and configuration files. We spend countless hours building redundant storage arrays for our media files, ensuring not a single Linux ISO is lost, while blindly neglecting the single most irreplaceable component of the entire stack: the Plex application data itself. This is where Proxmox steps in with VM snapshot, a solution hiding in plain sight that the majority of the community has yet to adopt for this specific use case.
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HowTo Geek ☛ One stray character killed my NAS—here's how I brought it back without reinstalling
A few weeks ago, I ran into a problem I never had in the past: a broken fstab file. My Ugreen NAS had a single character blocking my fstab file from being read, which kept the NAS from booting. Here's how I saved it and brought it back to life without reinstalling the operating system.