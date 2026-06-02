news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Gunnar Morling ☛ Improved Column Reader API, First Cut of Geospatial Support: Hardwood 1.0.0.CR1 Is Available
For the 1.0.0.CR1 release, we’ve reworked the columnar API to close some gaps around the retrieval of optional and repeatable columns and make the API less error-prone to use. Taking inspiration from Apache Arrow’s columnar format for nested data, we introduced a new type, Validity, to model nullability across both flat and nested data. Let’s take a look at some examples. First, here’s how to sum all the values from a flat (i.e. non-nested and non-repeatable) column: [...]
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Chris Coyier ☛ Social RSS (?)
I’m thinking the main problem is that there just isn’t much of a business to be built around RSS. It can build boutique one-person companies with a passion for it, but even then, difficult.
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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Simon Willison ☛ sqlite AGENTS.md
sqlite AGENTS.md (via) SQLite gained an AGENTS.md file five days ago - but it's not intended for their own development, it's presumably aimed at people who are pointing agents at the SQLite codebase. It includes: [...]
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Athanasia Mo Mowinckel ☛ Tidier Quarto Figures in Hugo: a Tiny Lua Filter - Dr. Mowinckel's
My Hugo blog renders Quarto-generated figures with my own theme’s image render hook, which means I want figures to come out as plain markdown image syntax — not the verbose HTML that Quarto’s hugo-md format produces by default. A short Lua filter solves this. This post walks through what the filter does, how to wire it up either per-document or project-wide via _quarto.yml, and the small caption convention that makes it work cleanly with most Hugo themes.
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Education
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Coalition for Networked Information ☛ CNI Spring 2026 Meeting Videos Now Available
All session recordings from the CNI Spring 2026 Membership Meeting are now openly available on the CNI website and our YouTube and Vimeo channels.
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