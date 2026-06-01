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Your Linux system is secretly using your hard drive as RAM, and that's a good thing
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If you spend time around serious Linux users, you'll likely hear a reference to "swap space." Or maybe you wondered what the swap partition that your Linux installation program created is. Virtual memory and swap space can be confusing. Here's what you need to know on Linux.